Find Your program Undergraduate Graduate

Undergraduate programs Please select Aging Studies (Emphasis) Ancient Greek & Roman Studies Anthropology Applied Ethics (Emphasis) Archaeology Arts & Science Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Biology Biomedical Science Business Administration Canadian Studies Chemical Physics Chemistry Child & Youth Studies Communications & Critical Thinking Computing Systems Computing Systems & Physics Cultural & Linguistic Anthropology (Emphasis) Cultural Studies Ecological Restoration Economics Education Education: Teacher Education Stream English Literature Environmental & Resource Science / Studies Environmental Chemistry Environmental Geoscience Environmental Science / Studies ESL: English for University Forensic Science French Studies Gender & Women's Studies Geographical Information Systems (Emphasis) Geography Global Power & Politics (Emphasis) Global Studies (Emphasis) Hispanic Studies History Indigenous Bachelor of Education Indigenous Diploma Programs Indigenous Environmental Studies Indigenous Studies Information Systems International Development Studies International Political Economy Journalism Kinesiology Law & Arts: Trent/Swansea Dual Degree (LL.B. & B.A. ) Law & Policy (Emphasis) Legal Studies (Option) Linguistics (Emphasis) Marketing (Option) Mathematical Economics Mathematical Physics Mathematics Media Studies Modern Languages Museum Studies (Emphasis) Northern & Polar Studies (Emphasis) Nursing Philosophy Physics Political Studies Pre-Law Pathways Pre-Med Pathways Pre-Medical (Emphasis) Premodern Studies (Emphasis) Psychology School of Education and Professional Learning Social Work Sociology Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems Teacher Education (Emphasis) The Teaching of Spanish (Emphasis) Theatre Studies (Emphasis) Water Science Undergraduate programs Please select Anthropology M.A. Applied Modelling and Quantitative Methods M.A. / M.Sc. Big Data Analytics Stream: Applied Modelling and Quantitative Methods Canadian Studies and Indigenous Studies M.A. Canadian Studies Ph.D. Cultural Studies Ph.D. Educational Studies M.Ed. English (Public Texts) M.A. Environmental & Life Sciences M.Sc., Ph.D. Financial Analytics Stream: Applied Modelling and Quantitative Methods History M.A. Indigenous Studies Ph.D. Materials Science M.Sc., Ph.D. Psychology M.Sc., M.A. Sustainability Studies M.A. Theory, Culture and Politics M.A. Trent-Queen's (various disciplines) Ph.D. / M.A. / M.Sc.