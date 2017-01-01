Search
Menu
Peterborough
Durham GTA
Online
Academics
Undergraduate Programs
Graduate Programs
Trent Online
Continuing Education
Study Abroad
Academic Calendar
Academic Timetable
Academic Skills Centre
Academic Advising
Library
Centre for Teaching and Learning
Admissions
Undergraduate
Thinking of Applying
Already Applied
Received an Offer
Accepted My Offer
Graduate
International
Indigenous
Returning to Trent
Transfer
Services & Support
Administrative Departments
Alumni Services
Athletics
Campus Security
Career Centre
Conferences
Financial Aid
Financial Services
Health & Wellness
Indigenous Services
Information Technology
International Students
Learning Support
Parking
Printshop
Registrar's Office
Residence & Housing
Student Clubs
TrentU Card
Research
Research at Trent
Research Centres
Research and Innovation Park
Find an Expert
Resources
About Trent
About Trent
Careers
Giving to Trent
Governance
How to Find Us
Media
News & Events
President's Office
Staff Directory
Trent Facts
Contact Us
Future Students
Undergraduate
Thinking of Applying
Already Applied
Received an Offer
Accepted My Offer
Graduate
International
Indigenous
Returning to Trent
Transfer
Current Students
Alumni
Faculty & Staff
myTrent
Directory
A-Z Site Map
Library
Give Now
expand search
Peterborough
Durham GTA
Online
Give
You are here
Home
// Hot Off the Press
Hot Off the Press
Spotlight link
Discover Trent's Exciting New Viewbook
Header
Hot Off the Press
Contact
Directions
Site Map
Accessibility
@ Copyright 2017 Trent University